BENQI Market Cap Tops $51.32 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $51.32 million and $6.20 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

