BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,750.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 51652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,700 ($48.34).

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,586.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,445.74.

Get BH Macro alerts:

In other news, insider Claire Whittet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14). Also, insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($46,603.08). Insiders have purchased 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,900 in the last ninety days.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.