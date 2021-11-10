BinaryX Price Reaches $165.01 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $165.01 or 0.00255190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $333.80 million and approximately $50.22 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003683 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008017 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.77 or 0.00743515 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

