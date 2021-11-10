Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $732.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $766.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.