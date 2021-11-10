BitWhite Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. BitWhite has a market cap of $159,336.75 and $141,084.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.