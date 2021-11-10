Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.