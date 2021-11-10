Blackmoon (BMC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

