BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

BTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

