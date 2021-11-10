BLink (BLINK) Hits Market Cap of $4.18 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. BLink has a market cap of $4.18 million and $33,527.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,040 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

