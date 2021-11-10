Blocery Achieves Market Cap of $11.38 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $11.38 million and $1.50 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

