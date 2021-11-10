Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,434.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00006632 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $172.69 million and approximately $46,434.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

