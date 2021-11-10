Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OWL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

