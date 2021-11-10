BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.00

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 395099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.59. The firm has a market cap of £983.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.