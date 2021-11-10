Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Down 3.2%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40). 108,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 619,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Boku alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.17. The company has a market capitalization of £544.26 million and a P/E ratio of -34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.