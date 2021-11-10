Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,287,611 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £8.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.04.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

