Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $119.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 17.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $119,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 156,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,769,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,227,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day moving average is $358.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.62 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

