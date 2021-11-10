Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAGG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,507. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $56.02.

