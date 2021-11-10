Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 13.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $96,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. 2,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,873. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $113.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.