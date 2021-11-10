Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. 89,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

