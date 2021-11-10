Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 34,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

