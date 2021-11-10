British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

