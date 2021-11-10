Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,308. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -510.81 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.