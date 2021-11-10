Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. 112,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 968.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

