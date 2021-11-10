Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $6.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $23.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.