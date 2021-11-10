Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $45.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

