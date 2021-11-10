Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $45.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.