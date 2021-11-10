Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,619 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

