Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $17,471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,638,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,994.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 910,400 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,004,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,764,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

