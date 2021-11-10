Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.05 and its 200 day moving average is $354.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $245.62 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

