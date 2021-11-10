Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 4,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,142. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

