Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.38

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and traded as high as $37.73. Bunzl shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 15,340 shares.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,369.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

