Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.34

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

