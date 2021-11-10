Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $978.36

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 978.36 ($12.78) and traded as low as GBX 965 ($12.61). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 965 ($12.61), with a volume of 7 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £113.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 917.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 978.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.