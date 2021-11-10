Canaccord Genuity Raises Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $200.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

EVBG opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

