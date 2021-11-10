Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

