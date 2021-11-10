Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

