Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.49. 1,776,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,547% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

