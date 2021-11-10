Cartesi Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $468.03 million and approximately $352.88 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00078178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00099694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,981.51 or 1.00650280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.45 or 0.07017424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020033 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

