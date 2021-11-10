Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.91

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.91 and traded as low as $138.75. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $142.24, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

