Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $441.17

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.17 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.01). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02), with a volume of 305,171 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAML shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

