Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.98

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.98 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63.76 ($0.83), with a volume of 15128541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

