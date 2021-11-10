ChainX Price Reaches $4.18 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00006107 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.82 or 0.07015266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

