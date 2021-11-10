Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Up 1.9%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 113,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

About Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

