Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $696.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $736.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

