Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,814.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,673.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,220.20 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

