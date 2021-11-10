Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Trading Down 2.5%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.40. Approximately 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

