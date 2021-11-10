Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Up 1%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

