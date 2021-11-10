Comparing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Geely Automobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 2.45 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Geely Automobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.