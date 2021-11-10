Comparing Paltalk (PALT) and Its Peers

Paltalk (OTCMKTS: PALT) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paltalk to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10% Paltalk Competitors -10.22% -50.81% 3.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paltalk and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk Competitors 1182 5965 11176 321 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million $1.37 million 11.32 Paltalk Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 86.48

Paltalk’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

