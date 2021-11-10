COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 1,821,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,771. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.