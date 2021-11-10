CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 9,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 14,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get CompuMed alerts:

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.