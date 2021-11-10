Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFXTF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.